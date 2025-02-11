Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chartered Capital & Investment standalone net profit rises 2.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Chartered Capital & Investment standalone net profit rises 2.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Chartered Capital & Investment rose 2.45% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.05 -100 OPM %03520.00 -PBDT2.222.09 6 PBT2.222.09 6 NP1.671.63 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit declines 15.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit rises 17.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Sensex nosedives 1,018 pts; Nifty sinks below 23,100; VIX rallies 2.94%

IDFC First Bank allots 4.88 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Keystone Realtors Q3 PAT rises to Rs 30 cr in FY25

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story