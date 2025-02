Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit rises 17.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.20% to Rs 1246.25 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care rose 17.34% to Rs 268.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 228.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.20% to Rs 1246.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1130.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1246.251130.9329.7627.39374.02322.77364.13308.51268.59228.90

