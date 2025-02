Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit declines 15.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.93% to Rs 321.99 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co declined 15.92% to Rs 39.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 46.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.93% to Rs 321.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 353.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.321.99353.5627.7826.7496.36101.0653.3658.7239.2046.62

