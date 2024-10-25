Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NLC India consolidated net profit declines 15.94% in the September 2024 quarter

NLC India consolidated net profit declines 15.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 22.83% to Rs 3657.27 crore

Net profit of NLC India declined 15.94% to Rs 911.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1084.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.83% to Rs 3657.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2977.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3657.272977.53 23 OPM %27.7028.03 -PBDT1546.032155.69 -28 PBT1133.411700.64 -33 NP911.851084.70 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Shriram Finance Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 2,153 crore

Exclude farming from EU-India trade deal, says German minister Habeck

MF investor count crosses 50 million after 10 million additions in a year

BPCL Q2 FY25: Net profit plunges 72% to Rs 2,297 crore on higher expenses

Centre doubles loan limit under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana to Rs 20 Lakh

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story