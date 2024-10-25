NLC India consolidated net profit declines 15.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.83% to Rs 3657.27 crore

Net profit of NLC India declined 15.94% to Rs 911.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1084.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.83% to Rs 3657.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2977.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3657.272977.5327.7028.031546.032155.691133.411700.64911.851084.70

