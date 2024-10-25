NLC India consolidated net profit declines 15.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.83% to Rs 3657.27 croreNet profit of NLC India declined 15.94% to Rs 911.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1084.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.83% to Rs 3657.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2977.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3657.272977.53 23 OPM %27.7028.03 -PBDT1546.032155.69 -28 PBT1133.411700.64 -33 NP911.851084.70 -16
