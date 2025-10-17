Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 4.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.65% to Rs 73.04 crore

Net profit of Chembond Chemicals rose 4.92% to Rs 7.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.65% to Rs 73.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 75.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.73.0475.0314.6110.5410.939.609.619.087.256.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News