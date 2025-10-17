CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit rises 9.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 2371.84 crore

Net profit of CIE Automotive India rose 9.58% to Rs 213.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 195.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 2371.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2134.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

