Choice International consolidated net profit rises 20.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Choice International rose 20.12% to Rs 55.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.93% to Rs 274.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 247.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.274.43247.3932.5430.6678.3862.6174.4160.6455.2345.98

