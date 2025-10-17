Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Choice International consolidated net profit rises 20.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Choice International consolidated net profit rises 20.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 10.93% to Rs 274.43 crore

Net profit of Choice International rose 20.12% to Rs 55.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.93% to Rs 274.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 247.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales274.43247.39 11 OPM %32.5430.66 -PBDT78.3862.61 25 PBT74.4160.64 23 NP55.2345.98 20

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

