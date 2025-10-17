Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit rises 41.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.29% to Rs 252.37 crore

Net profit of Sunteck Realty rose 41.41% to Rs 48.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 49.29% to Rs 252.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 169.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.252.37169.0530.8422.0868.4340.4264.8236.7948.9734.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News