Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 19.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.69% to Rs 31.23 crore

Net profit of Prime Securities declined 19.94% to Rs 13.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.69% to Rs 31.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.31.2329.8319.9861.116.0618.215.3117.9013.7717.20

