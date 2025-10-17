Aurum Proptech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.56 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.99% to Rs 82.50 crore

Net Loss of Aurum Proptech reported to Rs 8.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.99% to Rs 82.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 63.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.82.5063.9625.7617.0618.597.63-6.96-12.07-8.56-9.55

