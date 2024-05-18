Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit declines 72.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit declines 72.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
Sales decline 24.65% to Rs 59.59 crore

Net profit of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals declined 72.30% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.65% to Rs 59.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.18% to Rs 19.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.82% to Rs 267.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 302.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales59.5979.08 -25 267.09302.88 -12 OPM %7.3317.78 -10.0623.34 - PBDT6.6616.46 -60 36.5682.52 -56 PBT4.1514.20 -71 26.2574.15 -65 NP2.9010.47 -72 19.1955.11 -65

First Published: May 18 2024 | 10:32 PM IST

