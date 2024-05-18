Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit declines 72.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.65% to Rs 59.59 croreNet profit of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals declined 72.30% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.65% to Rs 59.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 65.18% to Rs 19.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.82% to Rs 267.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 302.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
