Brooks Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
Sales rise 40.52% to Rs 17.72 crore

Net Loss of Brooks Laboratories reported to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.52% to Rs 17.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 20.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.78% to Rs 79.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales17.7212.61 41 79.4963.20 26 OPM %-53.78-29.34 --22.53-47.04 - PBDT-9.15-3.85 -138 -17.79-31.70 44 PBT-9.61-4.29 -124 -19.57-38.73 49 NP-9.61-4.29 -124 -19.59-20.89 6

First Published: May 18 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

