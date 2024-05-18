Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit declines 45.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.45% to Rs 401.01 crore

Net profit of Anupam Rasayan India declined 45.47% to Rs 30.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.45% to Rs 401.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 479.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.89% to Rs 128.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 180.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.92% to Rs 1475.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1601.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

401.01479.961475.071601.9123.1124.4425.8126.9378.65121.30321.47378.7457.91102.77241.77307.6630.9156.68128.60180.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News