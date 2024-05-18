Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit declines 45.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit declines 45.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
Sales decline 16.45% to Rs 401.01 crore

Net profit of Anupam Rasayan India declined 45.47% to Rs 30.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.45% to Rs 401.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 479.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.89% to Rs 128.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 180.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.92% to Rs 1475.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1601.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales401.01479.96 -16 1475.071601.91 -8 OPM %23.1124.44 -25.8126.93 - PBDT78.65121.30 -35 321.47378.74 -15 PBT57.91102.77 -44 241.77307.66 -21 NP30.9156.68 -45 128.60180.85 -29

First Published: May 18 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

