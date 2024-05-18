Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit rises 31.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit rises 31.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.74% to Rs 1346.44 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Ambuja Exports rose 31.52% to Rs 91.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.74% to Rs 1346.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1428.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.77% to Rs 345.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 330.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.36% to Rs 4926.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4908.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1346.441428.50 -6 4926.704908.99 0 OPM %8.277.48 -8.989.68 - PBDT145.39116.36 25 568.71535.79 6 PBT115.0993.04 24 447.57441.13 1 NP91.3869.48 32 345.86330.10 5

