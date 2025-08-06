Automotive Axles standalone net profit rises 4.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.63% to Rs 489.38 crore

Net profit of Automotive Axles rose 4.90% to Rs 35.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.63% to Rs 489.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 492.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.489.38492.479.789.9156.6454.3948.1346.3135.7234.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News