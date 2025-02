Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 50.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.96% to Rs 19.42 crore

Net profit of Chemcrux Enterprises declined 50.38% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.96% to Rs 19.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.19.4221.8113.8020.132.704.771.784.191.322.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News