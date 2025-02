Birlasoft consolidated net profit declines 27.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.47% to Rs 1362.70 crore

Net profit of Birlasoft declined 27.39% to Rs 116.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 161.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.47% to Rs 1362.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1342.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1362.701342.9511.9915.96177.25236.50155.99215.45116.94161.06

