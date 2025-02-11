Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 39.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.21% to Rs 927.81 crore

Net profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 39.37% to Rs 29.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.21% to Rs 927.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 740.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.927.81740.996.486.1947.7434.9541.5929.0829.8821.44

