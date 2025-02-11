Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 39.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 5:33 PM IST
Sales rise 25.21% to Rs 927.81 crore

Net profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 39.37% to Rs 29.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.21% to Rs 927.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 740.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales927.81740.99 25 OPM %6.486.19 -PBDT47.7434.95 37 PBT41.5929.08 43 NP29.8821.44 39

