Cyber Media Research & Services consolidated net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.65% to Rs 20.95 crore

Net profit of Cyber Media Research & Services declined 20.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.65% to Rs 20.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.20.9521.524.066.270.891.230.861.160.720.90

