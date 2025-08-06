Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 92.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.57% to Rs 16.50 crore

Net profit of Chemcrux Enterprises declined 92.74% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.57% to Rs 16.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.16.5017.119.8812.041.212.320.031.760.091.24

