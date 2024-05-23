Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chemfab Alkalis consolidated net profit declines 64.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Chemfab Alkalis consolidated net profit declines 64.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.29% to Rs 82.31 crore

Net profit of Chemfab Alkalis declined 64.55% to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.29% to Rs 82.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.24% to Rs 26.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.23% to Rs 327.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 331.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales82.3173.30 12 327.30331.36 -1 OPM %14.9833.47 -16.4733.34 - PBDT13.8225.99 -47 61.50115.75 -47 PBT7.9620.52 -61 39.1592.82 -58 NP5.4115.26 -65 26.3264.58 -59

