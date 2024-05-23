Chemfab Alkalis consolidated net profit declines 64.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.29% to Rs 82.31 crore

Net profit of Chemfab Alkalis declined 64.55% to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.29% to Rs 82.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.24% to Rs 26.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.23% to Rs 327.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 331.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

