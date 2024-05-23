Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikas Ecotech consolidated net profit rises 28.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Vikas Ecotech consolidated net profit rises 28.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 4.98% to Rs 71.73 crore

Net profit of Vikas Ecotech rose 28.49% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.98% to Rs 71.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.12% to Rs 6.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.77% to Rs 258.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 402.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales71.7368.33 5 258.63402.67 -36 OPM %3.697.35 -6.175.37 - PBDT4.423.71 19 13.2014.45 -9 PBT3.342.37 41 9.4210.49 -10 NP2.301.79 28 6.859.53 -28

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

