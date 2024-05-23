Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LCC Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.72 crore in the March 2024 quarter

LCC Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.72 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 98.23% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of LCC Infotech reported to Rs 35.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 98.23% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 53.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 1.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.021.13 -98 1.761.60 10 OPM %-7750.0039.82 --96.02-41.88 - PBDT-0.430.50 PL -0.50-0.59 15 PBT-0.430.49 PL -0.55-0.64 14 NP-35.720.49 PL -53.33-0.64 -8233

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

