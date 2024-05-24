Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Global standalone net profit declines 64.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Bajaj Global standalone net profit declines 64.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 114.29% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Global declined 64.37% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 114.29% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.35% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.84% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.150.07 114 0.480.31 55 OPM %126.67-14.29 -41.676.45 - PBDT0.14-0.01 LP 0.160.17 -6 PBT0.14-0.01 LP 0.160.14 14 NP0.310.87 -64 0.320.98 -67

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

