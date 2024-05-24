Bajaj Global standalone net profit declines 64.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 114.29% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Global declined 64.37% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 114.29% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.35% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.84% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

