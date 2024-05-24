Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CG-VAK Software & Exports consolidated net profit declines 31.68% in the March 2024 quarter

CG-VAK Software &amp; Exports consolidated net profit declines 31.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 6.64% to Rs 18.69 crore

Net profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports declined 31.68% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.64% to Rs 18.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.50% to Rs 9.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.17% to Rs 78.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.6920.02 -7 78.5876.91 2 OPM %13.2220.48 -15.9123.12 - PBDT2.954.03 -27 14.0917.73 -21 PBT2.553.59 -29 12.4116.07 -23 NP1.792.62 -32 9.2311.91 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

CG-VAK Software &amp; Exports consolidated net profit declines 43.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 22.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Slides 2.1%

Nucleus Software appoints Surya Prakash Kanodia as CFO

Persistent Systems launches AI-powered SASVA platform

Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 15.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Likhami Consulting standalone net profit rises 533.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Cubical Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Expo Gas Containers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

APM Industries standalone net profit declines 68.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story