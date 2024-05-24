Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises standalone net profit rises 319.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises standalone net profit rises 319.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 167.57% to Rs 0.99 crore

Net profit of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises rose 319.64% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 167.57% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.23% to Rs 2.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.70% to Rs 3.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.990.37 168 3.813.71 3 OPM %-65.66-348.65 --177.43-138.54 - PBDT2.702.01 34 0.945.28 -82 PBT2.671.98 35 0.825.13 -84 NP4.701.12 320 2.584.11 -37

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

