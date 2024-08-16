Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit rises 60.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 94.66% to Rs 10.94 crore

Net profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves rose 60.29% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 94.66% to Rs 10.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10.945.6228.7033.273.151.792.921.562.181.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp