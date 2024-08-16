Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit rises 60.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 94.66% to Rs 10.94 croreNet profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves rose 60.29% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 94.66% to Rs 10.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.945.62 95 OPM %28.7033.27 -PBDT3.151.79 76 PBT2.921.56 87 NP2.181.36 60
