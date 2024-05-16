Chennai Ferrous Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.76% to Rs 19.56 crore

Net profit of Chennai Ferrous Industries reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.76% to Rs 19.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.20% to Rs 2.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.79% to Rs 136.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 138.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

