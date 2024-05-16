Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paul Merchants consolidated net profit rises 10.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Paul Merchants consolidated net profit rises 10.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Sales decline 46.92% to Rs 901.15 crore

Net profit of Paul Merchants rose 10.79% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 46.92% to Rs 901.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1697.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.13% to Rs 54.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.91% to Rs 6666.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7010.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales901.151697.61 -47 6666.587010.90 -5 OPM %2.931.07 -1.741.17 - PBDT14.1212.21 16 79.1663.64 24 PBT12.2811.03 11 73.1159.71 22 NP9.348.43 11 54.6344.01 24

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

