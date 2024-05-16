Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kabirdas Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kabirdas Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 16 2024
Sales rise 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net Loss of Kabirdas Investments reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.55% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.04 75 0.340.22 55 OPM %-514.29-325.00 --273.53-177.27 - PBDT-0.36-0.13 -177 -0.93-0.39 -138 PBT-0.37-0.13 -185 -0.94-0.39 -141 NP-0.55-0.30 -83 -1.12-0.57 -96

May 16 2024

