Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S & T Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

S &amp; T Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of S & T Corporation reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 98.39% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.010 0 0.010.62 -98 OPM %-300.000 --3000.0016.13 - PBDT0.01-0.22 LP -0.130.15 PL PBT0.01-0.22 LP -0.150.13 PL NP0.01-0.22 LP -0.150.13 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 212.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Step Two Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 212.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 3.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Paul Merchants consolidated net profit rises 10.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Kabirdas Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

MRO-TEK Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 45.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindcon Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 32.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story