Chennai Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 23.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.98% to Rs 72.96 crore

Net profit of Chennai Ferrous Industries rose 23.40% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 22.98% to Rs 72.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 94.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.72.9694.733.551.832.591.682.321.411.741.41

