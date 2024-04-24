Chennai Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 38.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.60% to Rs 17720.18 crore

Net profit of Chennai Petroleum Corporation declined 38.01% to Rs 627.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1012.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.60% to Rs 17720.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18008.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.27% to Rs 2745.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3531.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.49% to Rs 66385.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 76734.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

