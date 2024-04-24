Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chennai Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 38.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Chennai Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 38.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales decline 1.60% to Rs 17720.18 crore

Net profit of Chennai Petroleum Corporation declined 38.01% to Rs 627.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1012.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.60% to Rs 17720.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18008.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.27% to Rs 2745.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3531.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.49% to Rs 66385.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 76734.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales17720.1818008.74 -2 66385.7376734.73 -13 OPM %5.889.03 -6.747.42 - PBDT1009.781552.94 -35 4299.325379.88 -20 PBT859.031396.26 -38 3693.694806.42 -23 NP627.891012.81 -38 2745.073531.53 -22

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

