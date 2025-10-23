China benchmark end 0.22% higher to reverse early losses

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday, with rising tensions between the United States and China, and mixed earnings, including a sharp drop in Tesla's profit, keeping investors on edge.

According to a White House official, the Trump administration is weighing export restrictions against China that would bar the purchase of a wide swath of critical software in response to China's tightened rare earth exports.

China's Shanghai Composite index ended up 0.22 percent at 3,922.41, reversing early losses as investors braced for a key meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump slated for next week.