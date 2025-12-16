China benchmark index down 1.11%

Asian stocks fell broadly on Tuesday as investors awaited crucial U.S. jobs and inflation readings for additional clues on the Fed's rate trajectory in the new year.

The November jobs report, due later in the day will also include an estimate of October payrolls that were delayed by the federal shutdown.

The U.S. consumer price index, due on Thursday could also influence the future path of interest rates.

The dollar hovered near a two-month low in Asian trade and gold dipped below $4,300 per ounce while oil extended losses on fears of a global glut.

Chinese and Kong shares fell sharply, with selling seen across the board on growth concerns and Beijing's reluctance to unveil sweeping stimulus.