Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trishakti Industries secures order from Afcons Infrastructure

Trishakti Industries secures order from Afcons Infrastructure

Image
Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Trishakti Industries has secured a significant work order from Afcons Infrastructure for the deployment of advanced machineries and skilled manpower at one of their flagship project sites.

In line with the execution of this contract, the company has undertaken a fresh capital expenditure of approximately Rs 7.5 crore inclusive of taxes, towards the acquisition of advanced machineries. The contract value will be upwards of Rs 90 lakh (inclusive of taxes).

With this order, the cumulative capital expenditure for FY26 stands at approximately Rs 118.7 crore, underlining the Company's focused strategy to build a high-capacity fleet to serve marquee clients in the infrastructure and heavy industries segment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jaykay Enterprises JV wins order of Rs 162.25 cr from Ircon International

Power Gird Corp bags inter-regional transmission project under TBCB route

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Meesho hits record high as stock extends post-IPO rally

Belrise Inds arm incorporates defence and aerospace subsidiary in France

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story