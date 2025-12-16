Trishakti Industries secures order from Afcons Infrastructure

Trishakti Industries has secured a significant work order from Afcons Infrastructure for the deployment of advanced machineries and skilled manpower at one of their flagship project sites.

In line with the execution of this contract, the company has undertaken a fresh capital expenditure of approximately Rs 7.5 crore inclusive of taxes, towards the acquisition of advanced machineries. The contract value will be upwards of Rs 90 lakh (inclusive of taxes).

With this order, the cumulative capital expenditure for FY26 stands at approximately Rs 118.7 crore, underlining the Company's focused strategy to build a high-capacity fleet to serve marquee clients in the infrastructure and heavy industries segment.