ITCONS E-Solutions wins contract of Rs 66.23 lakh

From Department of Agricultural Research and EducationITCONS E-Solutions has secured a new contract by the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, to provide 9 resources for a period of one (1) year.
The total contract value is Rs 66,23,766 inclusive of all taxes and duties.
The contract is scheduled to commence on 01 January 2026 and shall remain in force until 31 December 2026 unless extended further by mutual agreement between the parties.
