Market extend losses for the 2nd day; Nifty settles below 25,900 level

The domestic equity indices ended with major losses, extending losses for the second day in a row. Investor sentiment remained weak amid persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) selling and a depreciating rupee, while uncertainty over a potential U.S. trade deal added to the cautious mood. Mixed economic data further weighed on market sentiment, even as participants continued to monitor ongoing IPO activity. The Nifty ended below the 25,900 level.

Realty, private bank and PSU Bank shares declined, while consumer durables and media shares edged higher.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 533.50 points or 0.63% to 84,679.86. The Nifty 50 index lost 167.20 points or 0.64% to 25,860.10. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex slipped 0.68% while the Nifty declined 0.71%.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.94% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.77%. The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,649 shares rose and 2,517 shares fell. A total of 162 shares were unchanged. The Indian rupee hit another record low of 91.1400 against the U.S. dollar. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.73% to 10.07. Economy: The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index, which tracks month-on-month changes in combined manufacturing and services output, eased to 58.9 in December from 59.7 in November, indicating the slowest pace of output growth since February.

HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI posted 55.7 in December, down from 56.6 in November. The latest reading signalled the smallest improvement in the health of the manufacturing sector for two years, albeit one that was still marked and more pronounced than the series average. Meanwhile, the HSBC Flash India Services PMI Business Activity Index moderated to 59.1 in December from 59.8 in November. The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI Output Index also softened to 58.4, compared with 59.6 in the prior month. IPO Update: KSH International received bids for 16,45,956 shares as against 1,36,16,438 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Tuesday (16 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.12 times. The issue opened for bidding on 16 December 2025 and it will close on 18 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 365 and 384 per share.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company received bids for 81,81,94,098 shares as against 3,50,15,691 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Tuesday (16 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 23.37 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 December 2025 and it will close on 16 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 2,061 and 2,165 per share. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index fell 1.29% to 874.75. The index slipped 1.33% in the two consecutive trading sessions. Brigade Enterprises (down 2.67%), Godrej Properties (down 2.31%), Anant Raj (down 2.3%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.22%), Oberoi Realty (down 2.01%), Lodha Developers (down 1.65%), DLF (down 1.08%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.41%) and SignatureGlobal India (down 0.18%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight: HDFC Bank shed 0.13%. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given its approval to the bank to acquire 'aggregate holding of up to 9.50% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in IndusInd Bank. The bank needs to ensure that the 'aggregate holding in IndusInd does not exceed 9.50% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of IndusInd, at all times. Shelter Pharma advanced 2.72% after the company has secured an international order from Taha Drugs & Chemicals for D3 Cure Capsules 3 10, with a total order value of $27,540. The order is a fixed-cost contract and is to be executed within two months

Senores Pharmaceuticals rose 0.48%. The company announced that it has signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire 100% of the share capital of Apnar Pharma in two tranches. The company will acquire entire stake at total enterprise value of approximately Rs 91 crore. Panacea Biotec declined 1.44%. The company announced the appointment of Vinod Goel as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective 15 December 2025. RBL Bank slipped 1.41% after Buvanesh Tharashankar, chief financial officer (CFO), tendered his resignation to pursue opportunities outside the bank. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) gained 2.52% after the state-owned telecom firm said its board approved the sale of a residential property in Mumbai. The transaction is part of MTNL's asset monetisation plan. The company will sell the GN Block residential quarters at Bandra Kurla Complex to NABARD through a government-to-government transfer. The deal is valued at Rs 350.72 crore. It has a plot area of 2,680 square metres and a built-up area of about 4,019 square metres.

Ion Exchange India rallied 4.09% after the company received orders aggregating to around Rs 205 crore from multiple customers for Ultra-pure water and Waste water treatment project. Goel Construction Company advanced 2.31% after the company secured an Rs 86.50 crore service order from Dalmia Cement (Bharat) for the execution of the main plant civil works contract for post-clinkerization work at Kadapa L2, Andhra Pradesh. RailTel Corporation of India shed 0.91%. The company announced that it has bagged a domestic work order worth Rs 148.48 crore from the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner, India (ORGI), for the procurement of comprehensive annual maintenance contract (AMC) services.

Sterling Tools slipped 0.33%. Pankaj Gupta, chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, has tendered his resignation from the services of the company to pursue other professional opportunities. GMR Airports Infrastructure declined 1.24%. The company reported a 7.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic across all GMR airports, reaching over 11.07 million passengers in November 2025. Nucleus Software Exports added 1.52% after the company said its FinnOne Neo platform has been successfully implemented by Vietnams Military Joint Stock Commercial Bank, one of the countrys top five lenders. Lemon Tree Hotels added 0.25%. The company has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Hotel, Bandipur, Nepal.

B. L. Kashyap and Sons shed 0.02%. The company said that it has secured an order worth Rs 615.69 crore from Sattva CKC for structural and civil works for the commercial project Sattva Chennai Knowledge City at Chennai, Tamil Nadu. SEPC rallied 4.51% after the company announced that it had secured a subcontract worth Rs 269.68 crore from Vishnu Prakash R Punglia. Arvind SmartSpaces advanced 2.41% after the company has acquired a new residential high-rise project in Whitefield, Bengaluru, with a total estimated saleable area of around 4.6 lakh sq. ft. and a top-line potential of approximately Rs 550 crore.

Global Markets: Most European markets declined on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the European Central Banks year-end policy meeting on Thursday. The Bank of England, Swedens Riksbank, and Norways Norges Bank will also hold their last monetary policy decisions for 2025 this week. Data released by the U.K.s Office for National Statistics showed that the countrys unemployment rate edged up to 5.1% in the three months to October, as businesses waited for clarity ahead of the critical Autumn Budget. This marks Britains highest unemployment rate since the three months to January 2021. The figures also revealed that the number of payrolled employees declined by 0.5%, or 149,000, over the year to October.