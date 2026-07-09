China's equity markets ended higher on Thursday, recovering from one-month lows after investors welcomed the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) commitment to maintain supportive monetary policy. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.65% to 4,036.6, while the Shenzhen Component gained 3.07% to 15,398.7.

The PBOC said it would keep monetary policy appropriately accommodative and increase financial support to boost domestic consumption, while acknowledging the gap between strong production and weak consumer demand. The central bank kept interest rates and the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) unchanged, focusing instead on improving its policy framework and transmission.

On the economic front, China's annual consumer inflation eased to 1% in June from 1.2% in May, marking a three-month low. Meanwhile, producer inflation accelerated to 4.1% from 3.9%, reaching its highest level since July 2022.