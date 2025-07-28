China's Shanghai Composite index edges up by 0.12%

Asian shares rose broadly on Monday, though Japanese markets fell sharply due to profit taking after last week's rally.

Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat as the EU and the U.S. struck a last-minute trade agreement and reports suggested the U.S. and China are likely to extend their tariff truce for another 90 days.

The EU-U.S. agreement includes a 15 percent tariff on EU goods, down from the 30 percent originally proposed.

The EU has committed to purchasing $750 billion worth of U.S. energy and investing $600 billion more into the American economy as part of the agreement.

The dollar index held near a one-week high ahead of a busy week for markets, with key data releases, the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision and earnings reports from major tech companies awaited.