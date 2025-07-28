Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China's Shanghai Composite index edges up by 0.12%

China's Shanghai Composite index edges up by 0.12%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian shares rose broadly on Monday, though Japanese markets fell sharply due to profit taking after last week's rally.

Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat as the EU and the U.S. struck a last-minute trade agreement and reports suggested the U.S. and China are likely to extend their tariff truce for another 90 days.

The EU-U.S. agreement includes a 15 percent tariff on EU goods, down from the 30 percent originally proposed.

The EU has committed to purchasing $750 billion worth of U.S. energy and investing $600 billion more into the American economy as part of the agreement.

The dollar index held near a one-week high ahead of a busy week for markets, with key data releases, the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision and earnings reports from major tech companies awaited.

Magnificent Seven members Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. are all due to report their numbers this week.

Gold held steady near $3,340 per ounce in Asian trade while oil prices climbed on optimism that the U.S.-EU trade deal could boost economic activity and lift energy demand.

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.12 percent to 3,597.94 ahead of U.S.-China talks in Stockholm to resolve trade tensions and extend the truce before it expires on August 12.

Investors shrugged off data that showed China's industrial earnings fell for a second straight month in June.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients recommends first interim dividend

IDFC First Bank allots 4.11 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

GMR Airports receives ratings action from CRISIL

Wockhardt's proprietary antibiotic Zaynich gets mentioned in leading U.K. Medical Journal

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story