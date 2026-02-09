China's Shanghai Composite index rallies 1.41%

Asian stocks surged on Monday as technology stocks recovered from last week's rout on AI-linked jitters and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's coalition swept to a historic election win on Sunday, clearing the way for more spending and tax cuts.

A weaker dollar lifted precious metals, with gold surging above $5,000 an ounce ahead of key U.S. jobs data due this week, including reports on jobs, inflation and consumer spending.

Oil prices fell more than 1 percent despite escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington, with U.S. President Donald Trump calling for a regime change in the nation and Iran stating that it is not scared by the military deployment near the region.