China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.52%

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as investors fretted over a possible U.S. government shutdown, which could start Tuesday midnight (local time) if Congress fails to reach an agreement.

A shutdown could delay releases of key U.S. economic data, including closely watched employment data for September, construction spending and possibly international trade data for August.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.52 percent to 3,882.78 as investors waited for further stimulus to boost domestic demand and sought clarity on a trade deal with the U.S.

Earlier in the day, China's official manufacturing PMI came in at 49.8 in September, up from 49.4 and rebounding to a six-month high while the non-manufacturing PMI disappointed by falling back to neutral levels.