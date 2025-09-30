Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.52%

China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.52%

Image
Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as investors fretted over a possible U.S. government shutdown, which could start Tuesday midnight (local time) if Congress fails to reach an agreement.

A shutdown could delay releases of key U.S. economic data, including closely watched employment data for September, construction spending and possibly international trade data for August.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.52 percent to 3,882.78 as investors waited for further stimulus to boost domestic demand and sought clarity on a trade deal with the U.S.

Earlier in the day, China's official manufacturing PMI came in at 49.8 in September, up from 49.4 and rebounding to a six-month high while the non-manufacturing PMI disappointed by falling back to neutral levels.

A separate, private PMI survey showed both manufacturing and services activity growing much more than expected in September.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDFC Bank allots 33.50 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Market slides for 7th day; Nifty ends below 24,650

Nifty September futures trade at premium

ADB expects India to expand at 6.5% in current fiscal

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 23,000 equity shares under ESOP

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story