Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China's Shanghai Composite index slides more than one percent

China's Shanghai Composite index slides more than one percent

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

China's Shanghai Composite index eased 1.18 percent to 3,573.21 as data showed China's factory activity deteriorated in July to a three-month low. The index has slipped from a seven month high following this. The manufacturing sector in China continued to contract in July, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.3.

The index slipped further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. The NBS also said that its non-manufacturing PMI came in at 50.1 - shy of expectations for 50.3 and down from 50.3 in the previous month. The composite index had a score of 50.2, down from 50.7 a month earlier.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also lost 1.60 percent to 24,773.33.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Saregama India gains as Q1 PAT soars 8% YoY to Rs 40 cr

Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 3,450 cr

Board of East India Drums & Barrels Mfg. recommends interim dividend

Restaurant Brands Asia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.94 crore in the June 2025 quarter

UFO Moviez India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.52 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story