Restaurant Brands Asia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.94 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 697.72 crore

Net Loss of Restaurant Brands Asia reported to Rs 41.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 49.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 697.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 646.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.697.72646.6910.439.7647.9539.45-45.43-52.19-41.94-49.36

