Paradeep Phosphates Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kesoram Industries Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd, Electronics Mart India Ltd and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 September 2025.

Kesoram Industries Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd, Electronics Mart India Ltd and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 September 2025.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd crashed 6.07% to Rs 170.1 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kesoram Industries Ltd tumbled 4.23% to Rs 4.98. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month. Netweb Technologies India Ltd lost 3.38% to Rs 2900. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 88138 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.95 lakh shares in the past one month. Electronics Mart India Ltd plummeted 3.35% to Rs 148.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 55767 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.14 lakh shares in the past one month.