China's Shanghai composite index slips 0.27%

Asian stocks ended a turbulent week on a positive note Friday as encouraging U.S. labor market data brought some relief to investors worried about a slowing economy.

Also, a measure of China's consumer price inflation surged to a five-month high, providing much-need positive news on the world's second-largest economy.

The dollar hovered close to a one-week high against major rivals in Asian trade while gold edged down slightly as traders pared bets on big rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

China's Shanghai Composite index slid 0.27 percent to 2,862.19 after a choppy session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.17 percent to 17,090.23.