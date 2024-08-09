Inox Green Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 60.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.09% to Rs 50.86 crore

Net profit of Inox Green Energy Services rose 60.94% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.09% to Rs 50.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.50.8656.5733.2739.9715.0319.661.786.483.752.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp