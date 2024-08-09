Inox Green Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 60.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.09% to Rs 50.86 croreNet profit of Inox Green Energy Services rose 60.94% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.09% to Rs 50.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales50.8656.57 -10 OPM %33.2739.97 -PBDT15.0319.66 -24 PBT1.786.48 -73 NP3.752.33 61
