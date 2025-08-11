Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China stocks at highest in three and half years

China stocks at highest in three and half years

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 5:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chinese stocks were largely supported on Monday. Chinese Shanghai Composite index added 0.17% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.36%. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. The China stock market had halted the four-day winning streak on Friday and saw steady trades today with the focus largely being on the US-China trade developments. Meanwhile, Chinas consumer prices held steady in July. The consumer price index was unchanged from a year earlier, said the National Bureau of Statistics. Factory price deflation stayed into a 34th month, with the producer price index falling 3.6% on year. The Shanghai Composite Index is currently holding around highest in three and a half years, holding onto its break above 3600 mark.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit declines 25.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit rises 114.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Rampur Fertilizers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.09 crore in the June 2025 quarter

RTCL consolidated net profit rises 336.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.26 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story