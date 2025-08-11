China stocks at highest in three and half years

Chinese stocks were largely supported on Monday. Chinese Shanghai Composite index added 0.17% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.36%. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. The China stock market had halted the four-day winning streak on Friday and saw steady trades today with the focus largely being on the US-China trade developments. Meanwhile, Chinas consumer prices held steady in July. The consumer price index was unchanged from a year earlier, said the National Bureau of Statistics. Factory price deflation stayed into a 34th month, with the producer price index falling 3.6% on year. The Shanghai Composite Index is currently holding around highest in three and a half years, holding onto its break above 3600 mark.

