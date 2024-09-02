Dynacons Systems bags orders worth Rs 143 crore

Dynacons Systems & Solutions said that it has secured a contract from Bank of Maharashtra for design, deployment and management of a cutting-edge hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) system for the private cloud of the bank worth Rs 142.55 crore. The project includes supply, installation and maintenance of HCI server and storage equipment at bank's data center (DC), near DR (NDR) and disaster recovery site (DR); establishing the private cloud to accommodate new application requirements as well as existing application growth; implementation & maintenance. The project includes supply, installation and maintenance of HCI server and storage equipment at bank's data center (DC), near DR (NDR) and disaster recovery site (DR); establishing the private cloud to accommodate new application requirements as well as existing application growth; implementation & maintenance. The overall contract spans a period of five years, during which company will ensure the seamless execution and ongoing maintenance of this critical infrastructure. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The firm said that this strategic partnership underscores the banks commitment to digital transformation, secure banking operations and robust data management. These will be deployed at the data centre, disaster recovery centre and the near DR of the bank.

Parag Dalal, executive director of the Dynacons Systems, said, We are honored to have been selected by Bank of Maharashtra for this pivotal project, This win reflects our expertise in delivering secure, scalable, and highly efficient cloud and data center solutions. We look forward to a successful implementation that will drive innovation, operational excellence, and robust secured data management for the bank. This win further strengthens our position in the BFSI Segment as a strong Data Center and Cloud Solutions and Services provider.

Bank of Maharashtra is public sector banks with a rich legacy spanning 88 years, is on a mission to modernize its IT infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of its extensive customer base. With 2,350 branches across India, including more than 1,200 in Maharashtra the largest network among public sector banks in the state.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions (DSSL) is an IT infrastructure company providing systems integration, networking solutions, facility management services, security solutions, and software services.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 25.7% to Rs 17.61 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 14.01 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operation increased 8.6% YoY to Rs 320.97 crore in the quarter ended 30 june 2024.

The scrip shed 1.21% to Rs 1,508.40 on the BSE.

