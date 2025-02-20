Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ajanta Pharma Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd and India Cements Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 February 2025.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd lost 7.04% to Rs 6099 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 36768 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32496 shares in the past one month.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd crashed 5.22% to Rs 2646.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8836 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5442 shares in the past one month.

V-Mart Retail Ltd tumbled 4.71% to Rs 2996.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 880 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1719 shares in the past one month.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd corrected 4.66% to Rs 853. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5849 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6469 shares in the past one month.

India Cements Ltd shed 4.20% to Rs 258.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75272 shares in the past one month.

